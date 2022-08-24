Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 91,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after buying an additional 29,206 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $205.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.24.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.92.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

