Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives $4.54 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRON. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC upgraded Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 189,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 152,230 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,014,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 300,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 171,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.18 and a quick ratio of 25.16. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

