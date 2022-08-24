Critical Comparison: Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) vs. Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) and Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens & Northern and Flushing Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern 26.20% 10.23% 1.23% Flushing Financial 28.96% 13.26% 1.09%

Dividends

Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Citizens & Northern pays out 60.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flushing Financial pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Flushing Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern $110.36 million 3.44 $30.55 million $1.85 13.26 Flushing Financial $292.25 million 2.22 $81.79 million $2.78 7.77

This table compares Citizens & Northern and Flushing Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Flushing Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern. Flushing Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens & Northern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Flushing Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Flushing Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Citizens & Northern and Flushing Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens & Northern 0 0 0 0 N/A Flushing Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Flushing Financial beats Citizens & Northern on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also offers wealth management services, including administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, and investment management services; and a range of personal and commercial insurance products; mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents. In addition, the company reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it had 31 branch offices, including 23 in the Northern tier/Northcentral region of Pennsylvania, 2 in the Southern tier of New York State, 4 in Southeastern Pennsylvania, and 2 in Southcentral Pennsylvania, as well as a lending office in Elmira, New York. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit, as well as the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities. In addition, it offers banking services to public municipalities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 24 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau and Suffolk County, New York, as well as an Internet branch. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

