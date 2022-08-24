Credits (CS) Market Cap Hits $1.34 Million

Credits (CS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $32,937.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000243 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

