Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on A. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.17.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.67. 1,018,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,376. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.