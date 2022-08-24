CREDIT Hits Market Cap of $159,029.59 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. CREDIT has a total market cap of $159,029.59 and $355.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.