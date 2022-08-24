Cred (LBA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million

Cred (LBA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Cred has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cred coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Cred has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $37,864.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,471.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003815 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00128672 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00033442 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00076943 BTC.
About Cred
LBA is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cred
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.
