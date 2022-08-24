Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Crawford United Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $73.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products and solutions in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Air Handling Equipment, and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

