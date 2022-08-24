CPUcoin (CPU) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $21.78 Million

CPUcoin (CPU) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. CPUcoin has a total market capitalization of $21.78 million and $121,212.00 worth of CPUcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPUcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0502 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CPUcoin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00769315 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016125 BTC.
About CPUcoin
CPUcoin’s official Twitter account is @CPUcoin.
Buying and Selling CPUcoin
Receive News & Updates for CPUcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPUcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.