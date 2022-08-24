CPUcoin (CPU) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $21.78 Million

CPUcoin (CPU) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. CPUcoin has a total market capitalization of $21.78 million and $121,212.00 worth of CPUcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPUcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0502 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CPUcoin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00769315 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016125 BTC.

About CPUcoin

CPUcoin’s official Twitter account is @CPUcoin.

Buying and Selling CPUcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPUcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPUcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

