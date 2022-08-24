Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $76.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $84.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COUP. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Coupa Software Stock Down 2.9 %

COUP stock opened at $60.83 on Monday. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $270.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Insider Activity

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,505.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

