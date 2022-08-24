Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 922 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $544.11. 18,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,583. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $241.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

