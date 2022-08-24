Cormark Weighs in on Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Friday, August 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $10.46 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BMO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

NYSE BMO opened at $101.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $90.44 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.20.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 266.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 346.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

