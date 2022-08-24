Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Trading Down 6.2%

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Rating) fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.45 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.55 ($0.05). 358,993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 384,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.06).

Cora Gold Stock Down 6.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.78. The firm has a market cap of £13.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58.

About Cora Gold

(Get Rating)

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project comprising 5 contiguous permits covering an area of approximately 341 square kilometers located in the southern Mali.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cora Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cora Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.