Copiosa Coin Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COP)

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Copiosa Coin has a market cap of $3.59 million and $51,497.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Copiosa Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Copiosa Coin has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00771413 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015957 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Copiosa Coin Profile
Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial.
