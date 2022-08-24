Copiosa Coin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $59,361.00 (COP)

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Copiosa Coin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Copiosa Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Copiosa Coin has a market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $59,361.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00762446 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016208 BTC.

Copiosa Coin Profile

Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial.

Copiosa Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Copiosa Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Copiosa Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Copiosa Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

