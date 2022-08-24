Cope Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $848,630.85 (COPE)

Cope (COPE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Cope coin can now be purchased for about $0.0530 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. Cope has a market cap of $848,630.85 and approximately $13,096.00 worth of Cope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cope has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00772996 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016025 BTC.
About Cope
Cope’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,997,997 coins. Cope’s official Twitter account is @unlimitedcope.
Cope Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
