Convex Finance (CVX) Price Tops $5.64 on Top Exchanges

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $5.64 or 0.00026246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $377.53 million and approximately $19.64 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00771207 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016355 BTC.
About Convex Finance
Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,005,299 coins and its circulating supply is 66,990,847 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.
Buying and Selling Convex Finance
