Contrasting X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

X Financial has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get X Financial alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares X Financial and CompoSecure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $569.07 million 0.27 $129.52 million $2.04 1.35 CompoSecure $267.95 million 1.64 $13.51 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CompoSecure.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for X Financial and CompoSecure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A CompoSecure 0 0 2 0 3.00

CompoSecure has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 184.97%. Given CompoSecure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than X Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of CompoSecure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and CompoSecure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 21.41% 18.35% 9.58% CompoSecure N/A -1.28% 5.75%

Summary

X Financial beats CompoSecure on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X Financial

(Get Rating)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as loans, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About CompoSecure

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.