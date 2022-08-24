Contrasting QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QuidelOrtho and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuidelOrtho $1.70 billion 3.33 $704.23 million $23.60 3.58 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $530,000.00 22.09 -$11.73 million ($0.40) -0.96

QuidelOrtho has higher revenue and earnings than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuidelOrtho, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuidelOrtho 1 1 0 1 2.33 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for QuidelOrtho and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus target price of $98.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.79%. Given QuidelOrtho’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe QuidelOrtho is more favorable than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares QuidelOrtho and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuidelOrtho 36.43% 42.55% 28.18% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -2,209.23% -517.32% -222.49%

Risk & Volatility

QuidelOrtho has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of QuidelOrtho shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of QuidelOrtho shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QuidelOrtho beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases. It develops NAV3-31, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for evaluating imaging repeatability, reproducibility, and stability, as well as the capacity of Tc99m tilmanocept imaging for treatment of anti-tumor necrosis factor alpha therapy in patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA); NAV3-35 that is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for RA imaging; NAV3-33, which is in Phase III clinical trial for RA; and NAV3-32, which is Phase 2b trial for RA-involved joints. The company is also developing Tc99m tilmanocept for cardiovascular, kaposi's sarcoma, tuberculosis, and other immunotherapeutic applications. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

