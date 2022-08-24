Contrasting a.k.a. Brands (AKA) and Its Peers

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare a.k.a. Brands to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81% a.k.a. Brands Competitors -14.57% -65.61% -13.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.5% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 5 5 0 2.50 a.k.a. Brands Competitors 61 467 2221 33 2.80

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for a.k.a. Brands and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus price target of $7.14, indicating a potential upside of 296.67%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 36.93%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million -$5.97 million -13.85 a.k.a. Brands Competitors $33.07 billion $1.96 billion -6.70

a.k.a. Brands’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands rivals beat a.k.a. Brands on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

