Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.00

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 651846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTTAY shares. Barclays raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($84.69) to €81.00 ($82.65) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

