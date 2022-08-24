Conn’s (CONN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.78 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Conn’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CONN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $270.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.41. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23.

Separately, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Conn’s to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 15,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Conn’s by 42.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Conn’s by 8.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 168,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 50.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

