Concepta PLC (CPT.L) (LON:CPT) Trading Up 23.8%

Concepta PLC (CPT.L) (LON:CPT – Get Rating) shares were up 23.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.98 ($0.02). Approximately 28,264,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,080% from the average daily volume of 888,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Concepta PLC (CPT.L) Trading Up 23.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £10.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.98.

About Concepta PLC (CPT.L)

Concepta PLC, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products help women with unexplained infertility to concieve. The company offers MYLO, a home-use personalized fertility tracking and pregnancy self-testing system.

