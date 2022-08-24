Compound Dai (CDAI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $555.74 Million

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, Compound Dai has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Compound Dai has a market cap of $555.74 million and $7.25 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound Dai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,528.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003864 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00033653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00077038 BTC.

CDAI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 coins and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 coins. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Compound Dai is compound.finance. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates. cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform. “

