Comparing USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares USCB Financial and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USCB Financial 31.14% 55.06% 5.43% Banco Bradesco 16.85% 18.00% 1.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of USCB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of USCB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USCB Financial $67.42 million 4.02 $21.08 million ($4.31) -3.15 Banco Bradesco $22.16 billion 1.81 $4.07 billion $0.41 9.11

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than USCB Financial. USCB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for USCB Financial and Banco Bradesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USCB Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Banco Bradesco 0 1 1 0 2.50

USCB Financial currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.24%. Banco Bradesco has a consensus target price of $4.27, indicating a potential upside of 13.33%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than USCB Financial.

Summary

USCB Financial beats Banco Bradesco on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans. The company also offers treasury, commercial payments, cash management, and online banking services. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

