Comparing Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX) & Its Rivals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) is one of 949 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Theseus Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Theseus Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theseus Pharmaceuticals N/A -23.03% -18.30% Theseus Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,245.37% -159.99% -23.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theseus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Theseus Pharmaceuticals Competitors 2965 12827 38959 623 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

Theseus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $24.40, indicating a potential upside of 220.63%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 92.97%. Given Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Theseus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Theseus Pharmaceuticals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Theseus Pharmaceuticals N/A -$27.31 million -1.27 Theseus Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.84 billion $245.68 million -3.93

Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Theseus Pharmaceuticals. Theseus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.0% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Theseus Pharmaceuticals beats its peers on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial. The company also develops fourth-generation EGFR inhibitor that is active against C797S, an EGFR mutation that causes resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its development programs address drug resistance mutations in key driver oncogenes, which are mutated genes that cause cancer. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

