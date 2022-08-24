Comparing Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) & Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Rating) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and Coupang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Coupang -5.10% -45.82% -11.81%

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -2.73, suggesting that its stock price is 373% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupang has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and Coupang’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coupang $18.41 billion 1.67 -$1.54 billion ($0.58) -29.93

Capstone Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coupang.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capstone Technologies Group and Coupang, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Coupang 1 2 7 0 2.60

Coupang has a consensus price target of $21.99, indicating a potential upside of 26.66%. Given Coupang’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coupang is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Summary

Coupang beats Capstone Technologies Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Technologies Group

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to make investments into early-stage companies. Previously, it was involved in operating K-12 private boarding schools in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. in April 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. It also performs operations and support services in China, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, and the United States. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

