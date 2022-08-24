Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Up to $2.92

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.92, but opened at $3.19. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 104,059 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SID has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Up 10.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,561.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 16.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 114.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,870 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 35.7% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 974,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 256,007 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

