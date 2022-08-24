Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Up to $2.92

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.92, but opened at $3.19. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 104,059 shares changing hands.
SID has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Up 10.6 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
