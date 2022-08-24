Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.22

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 442481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGDDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €44.00 ($44.90) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €170.00 ($173.47) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €110.00 ($112.24) to €27.50 ($28.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

