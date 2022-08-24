Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 130.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,741 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Community Health Systems worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 101.5% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Community Health Systems news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,259,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,777,588. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James S. Ely III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Wayne T. Smith acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,259,196 shares in the company, valued at $9,777,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,200. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Community Health Systems Stock Down 3.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CYH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NYSE:CYH opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.51). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

