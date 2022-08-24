Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.26

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Commercial National Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

CNAF opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. Commercial National Financial has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

