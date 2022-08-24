Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,306,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,034 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Comcast worth $295,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 309.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Comcast
In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Comcast Stock Performance
CMCSA traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $37.27. 499,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,146,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $164.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.
