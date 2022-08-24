Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after buying an additional 407,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,331,000 after purchasing an additional 143,649 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Waste Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,809,000 after purchasing an additional 221,439 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $687,551,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Waste Management by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,907,000 after purchasing an additional 155,201 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE WM opened at $173.43 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

