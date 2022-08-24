Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,441 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,441 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robert Half International Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $125.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average of $96.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.92%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

