Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 33.2% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 136,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $99.33 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.15 and its 200 day moving average is $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

