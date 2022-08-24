Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $6,056,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,109,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,193 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 133.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6.1% in the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $92.31 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.69.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

