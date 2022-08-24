Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,927 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,364,000 after purchasing an additional 924,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6 %

IBM opened at $134.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

