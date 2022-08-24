Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 412.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 30.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 54.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DHI opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.00.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.