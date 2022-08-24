Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $340.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.71 and a 200 day moving average of $323.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 65,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,648,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 459,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,533,801.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,390,568 shares of company stock worth $31,727,873. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

