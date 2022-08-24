Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,508 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYC. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 36,480 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $66.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day moving average of $66.83. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.51.

