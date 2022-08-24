Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,876 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.33.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AAP opened at $199.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

