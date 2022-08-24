Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 194 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $394,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,516 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.5 %

TMUS stock opened at $143.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $180.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.25 and a 200-day moving average of $131.59.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at $93,216,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.09.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.