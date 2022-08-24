CloakCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $221.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $221.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,877,626 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

