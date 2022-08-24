Clear Street Markets LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 310.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,271,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,803 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 56,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:AM opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

