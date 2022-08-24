Clear Street Markets LLC Lowers Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARLP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 335.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,598 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 28,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,885,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 15.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

