Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires New Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,492.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $517,213.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,492.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 103,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,913 and have sold 51,000 shares valued at $1,832,925. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KDP. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

