Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,707 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CFG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

