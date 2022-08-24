Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Cintas by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Cintas by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.89.

Cintas Stock Down 0.5 %

CTAS stock opened at $428.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.45. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

