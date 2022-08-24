China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Announces Dividend of $0.06

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0606 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

China Resources Beer Price Performance

CRHKY opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06. China Resources Beer has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $17.65.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products. The company offers its products under the Heineken, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi, Amstel, and Edelweiss brand names. As of March 24, 2022, it operated 65 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China.

