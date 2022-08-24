China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Announces Dividend of $0.06

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0606 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
China Resources Beer Price Performance
CRHKY opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06. China Resources Beer has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $17.65.
China Resources Beer Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Resources Beer (CRHKY)
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.