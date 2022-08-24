China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 83,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 771,707 shares.The stock last traded at $7.08 and had previously closed at $7.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

China Life Insurance Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78.

China Life Insurance Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Life Insurance

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.4847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in China Life Insurance by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in China Life Insurance by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

Further Reading

